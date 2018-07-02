Avaya Stadium in San Jose is buzzing with frenzied fans Monday morning.

That's because Mexico and Brazil supporters are anxiously waiting to figure out which team advances to the quarterfinals of the World Cup as they watch the action on the stadium's giant video screen.

The South Bay stadium is playing host to free watch parties throughout the international soccer tournament.

Brazil topped Group E play while Mexico finished second in Group F to set up Wednesday's tilt. The winner of the win-or-go-home match will next face off against the winner of Monday's other Round of 16 match featuring Belgium and Japan.

Things You May Not Know About Chicharito

Mexican soccer star Javier “Chicharito” Hernández has a family history of World Cup excellence. Learn some more about the striker that you may not know. (Published Thursday, June 7, 2018)

Mexico has been eliminated in the Round of 16 in six consecutive World Cups.

Fans who weren't able to make the trip to Avaya Stadium can catch the action on NBC Bay Area's sister station Telemundo 48.