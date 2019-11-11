Fans Celebrate 49ers Despite First Loss of the Season

Although the 49ers were handed their first loss of the season, the crowd at the Levi’s Stadium was electric until the last second in overtime.

In the biggest game of the season, in front of more fans than any home game in 49er history -- with 71,404 tickets distributed -- the teams delivered on the entertainment.

“Very happy to see a great game and very happy to see a game at Levi’s that counts,” said Oakland resident Kareem Panni.

San Francisco, losing at the last second to the Seahawks in a back and forth NFC West slugfest renewed their rivalry.

Several fans said they hadn’t experienced a 49ers game that exciting since Candlestick more than five years ago.

Having game day fall on Veteran’s Day, the Niners invited 45 active duty military to sit in the new “Gold Mine” area, an experience they say they’ll never forget.

“I got to carry the Air Force flag out of the tunnel and it's just electric for me,” said veteran Larry Lacomba. “Don't know, it's hard to explain."

The 49ers may have lost but fans say the fight for the west is just beginning.

“Once we get those weapons back, we'll take one in Seattle,” said Ben Santana from San Francisco. “There's nothing to be mad at. That game was one of the greatest games I’ve seen in a while."

The Seahawks are now a half game back of the Niners.