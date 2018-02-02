Fans Line Up Overnight for Pliny the Younger Release

The much anticipated Pliny the Younger beer will be released on Friday. The beer will make its 14th annual return to the Russian River Brewing Company Feb 2 through Feb 15. It will be available on draft each day at the brewpub until it runs out of that day’s allocation. Younger is neither bottled nor available in growlers so more people will have the opportunity to enjoy it right from the source, or at a handful of select draft accounts.Bob redell reports. (Published Friday, Feb. 2, 2018)

The much anticipated Pliny the Younger beer is set for release on Friday.

The beer will make its 14th annual return to the Russian River Brewing Company Feb. 2 through Feb. 15.

It will be available on draft each day at the brewpub until it runs out of that day’s allocation.

Younger is neither bottled nor available in growlers so more people will have the opportunity to enjoy it right from the source, or at a handful of select draft accounts.

The Russian River Brewing Company put out the following information to Pliny fans planning to show up for a taste of the beer:

What to expect if you come to our pub:

"We have made some positive changes which reduced wait times and kept the line moving, albeit slowly, but better than years past! There is now a 3 hour/3 Younger maximum to ensure that our guests will get in sooner. This new policy has cut wait times by up to 4 hours on the first weekend! But still plan on waiting especially if you are coming on a weekend, sometimes up to 8 hours. And if it rains, as it generally does in February, we will be forced to close our outdoor patio reducing our available seating. There are 2 things we simply cannot control: the weather, and how many people will show up to our pub in February. Our pub's capacity is 135 people (at least that's what the sign on the wall says!).

Younger is served in a 10oz. glass with a maximum of 3 per person. We are bound by law to promote the responsible consumption of alcohol and may NOT serve anyone who is obviously intoxicated. This beer is only available for on-premise consumption. In addition to Pliny the Younger, we will have about 20 other excellent beers on tap for your enjoyment, many of which are available in growlers or bottles to go!

The Line:

Every year the majority of our issues come from the very long line of people waiting to get in to our pub for 2 solid weeks. In an effort to remain neighborly and responsible business owners, we kindly ask you to respect one another and our neighbors by complying with the following courtesies and code of conduct:

• Open container laws are alive and well in Santa Rosa. There is no drinking in line, period.

• The City of Santa Rosa has a No Smoking Ordinance, stating there is no smoking ANYTHING within 20 feet of business entrances or where people gather. Therefore, NO SMOKING in line.

• Our neighboring businesses are often upset with the line blocking their entrances or the parking lot driveways. Please do not camp out in business doorways and be courteous when customers are trying to get by. Please remember our Downtown neighbors are putting up with an unrelenting line of people for 2 solid weeks! If you are asked to move because you are blocking an entrance, please just MOVE!

• Hey man, no cuts! Does that sound like something you heard in grade school? Same rule still applies. Show up with your whole party, then take turns getting coffee, food, haircuts, shopping, or whatever. We have many great businesses in Downtown Santa Rosa that would love your support and can help make the time waiting a little more enjoyable!

• Please leave your easy-ups, tents, and other structures at home. We have had many problems with these blowing around, crashing into windows, and blocking business entrances, and left behind. Chairs, umbrellas, rain gear, warm clothes, hot coffee, and a really good book (or 2) are strongly encouraged!

• Bottle sharing is not allowed in line or in our pub. Our brewpub has about 20 excellent beers on tap, most of which you can get nowhere else!"







