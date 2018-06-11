Fans Unhappy With Lisa Lampanelli Meltdown at San Jose Show

Lisa Lampanelli is known as one of the hardest-hitting comics in the business, but it appears someone got under her skin during her set in San Jose on Sunday night.

The comic had what many are calling an on-stage meltdown, and on Monday, fans were demanding an apology and their money back.

It all started with a heckler at the City National Civic in San Jose, where Lampanelli first confronted a heckler then began screaming at the entire audience.

As seen in cellphone video from the audience, the standup comedienne's show quickly turned serious, and ugly, after Lampanelli took exception to a heckler's remarks, and she confronted him. Then she turned on the rest of the crowd, some of whom were supporting her, fans said.

"One more sentiment of (expletive) from anyone that’s not me or the person I’m talking to, you can get the (expletive) out," she says.

She even included the venue and San Jose in her insults.

"I’m 56 years old. I’ve been doing this for 30 years," she says. "I don’t need this (expletive)."

Lampanelli has been known for decades as one who delivers deliberately politically incorrect humor and direct insults. And while Lampanelli has said publicly she felt the heckler was being sexist, fans were more focused on the insults they felt were aimed at them.

"It was crazy," said Zane Taylor. "She flipped off everybody, and she said ‘San Jose.’ It not just us, the audience and all her fan base. It was all of San Jose. It’s like, really?"

Many fans felt the bottom line isn’t even what she said but that they paid $125 a ticket, and she walked off early. They say they deserve a refund.

"It was uncalled for," fan Danielle Pirslin said. "You don’t pay to get treated that way. Bad publicity could be good publicity. I don’t know what her ploy is, but that doesn’t give her any excuse to have a meltdown like that and attack her fans."

A spokeswoman for Lampanelli declined a request for comment.

Ultimately, the event's promoter, the Nederlander organization, will make the decision about refunds.

