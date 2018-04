Traffic backs up on Interstate 880 in Fremont following a fatal crash. (April 18, 2018)

A fatal crash is blocking multiple lanes of northbound Interstate 880 in Fremont Wednesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred in the area of S. Fremont Boulevard, according to the CHP.

It is not clear when the lanes will reopen.

Motorists in the area should expect to face delays.

Further information was not available.

Stay tuned for more information on this developing story.