Fatal Crash Caused by Landslide Shuts Down Highway 121 in Napa County
Fatal Crash Caused by Landslide Shuts Down Highway 121 in Napa County

By Bay City News

Published at 7:17 PM PST on Jan 9, 2018 | Updated at 11:51 PM PST on Jan 9, 2018

    At least one person died Tuesday evening in a crash caused by a landslide in unincorporated Napa County, according to the California Highway Patrol.

    The incident was reported just after 5 p.m. near Highway 121, also known as Monticello Road, and Wild Horse Valley Road.

    The crash reportedly involved rocks striking a vehicle, causing it careen down an embankment and strike a tree, CHP officials said.

    Witnesses reported seeing the car get hit by a rock or rock slide before the accident, the CHP said. There was too much loose rock and debris to get close to the crash, they said.

    A Sig-alert was issued, closing Highway 121 in both directions between Vichy Avenue and Wooden Valley Road, according to the CHP.

    NBC Bay Area staff contributed to this report.

