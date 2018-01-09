At least one person died Tuesday evening in a crash caused by a landslide in unincorporated Napa County, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The incident was reported just after 5 p.m. near Highway 121, also known as Monticello Road, and Wild Horse Valley Road.
The crash reportedly involved rocks striking a vehicle, causing it careen down an embankment and strike a tree, CHP officials said.
Witnesses reported seeing the car get hit by a rock or rock slide before the accident, the CHP said. There was too much loose rock and debris to get close to the crash, they said.
A Sig-alert was issued, closing Highway 121 in both directions between Vichy Avenue and Wooden Valley Road, according to the CHP.
