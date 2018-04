A fatal accident on Interstate 580 in Oakland shut down all lanes of the freeway late Thursday evening, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported about 9:10 p.m. on westbound 580 at Coolidge Avenue, the CHP said.

The CHP issued a Sig-alert at about 9:25 p.m., saying all westbound lanes of I-580 at High Street were blocked due to the collision.

The Alameda County coroner was called to the scene, the CHP said.

No further details were available.