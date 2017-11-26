Fatal Crashes Snarl Traffic Across the Bay Area - NBC Bay Area
East Bay

Fatal Crashes Snarl Traffic Across the Bay Area

By NBC Bay Area staff

    Two fatal crashes in the North Bay and East Bay snarled traffic Sunday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

    The CHP announced just before 10:30 a.m. that all lanes of eastbound Interstate 80 near Powell Street in Emeryville have been shut down as a result of one of the wrecks. It is not clear when the lanes will reopen.

    Over in Marin County, another fatal crash is blocking multiple lanes of southbound Highway 101 just north of Spencer Avenue, fire officials announced around 9:30 a.m. Drivers should expect heavy delays in the area.

    Further information was not available. 

