Police at Sonoma State University responded to reports of a fatal stabbing on campus Sunday, university officials said.

One person is dead, and a male suspect was arrested, officials said. The stabbing occurred at about 6 p.m. in the Sauvignon Village residential community, they said.

The victim and suspect both are of college age, but investigators could not confirm they were students, university police said.

Police believe there's no further threat to the community.

No further details were available.