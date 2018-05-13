Fatal Stabbing Reported at Sonoma State University: Officials - NBC Bay Area
BREAKING: 
Fatal Stabbing on Sonoma State Campus
logo_bay_2x

Fatal Stabbing Reported at Sonoma State University: Officials

By Stephen Ellison

Published 11 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Fatal Stabbing Reported at Sonoma State University: Officials

    Police at Sonoma State University responded to reports of a fatal stabbing on campus Sunday, university officials said.

    One person is dead, and a male suspect was arrested, officials said. The stabbing occurred at about 6 p.m. in the Sauvignon Village residential community, they said.

    The victim and suspect both are of college age, but investigators could not confirm they were students, university police said. 

    Police believe there's no further threat to the community.

    No further details were available.

    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices