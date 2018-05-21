Man Dies After Tesla Crashes Into East Bay Pond: CHP

Vehicle pulled from pond along Crow Canyon Road in the East Bay. (May 21, 2018)

A man died after the Tesla he was driving plunged into a pond along Crow Canyon Road in the East Bay Sunday night, according to the California Highway Patrol.



The driver reportedly veered from the roadway, broke through a fence and eventually ended up in the pond, according to the CHP.

It is not clear if alcohol or drugs played a role in the crash, according to the CHP. An investigation is ongoing.

No one else was inside the Tesla, the CHP said.



Crow Canyon Road near Bollinger Canyon Road was closed as a result of the crash, but it has since reopened, according to the CHP.



Further information was not available.



