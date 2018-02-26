Fate of Palo Alto Sculpture Draws Protest

An artist on Sunday staged a protest to try to save a sculpture in downtown Palo Alto. The city plans to tear down the artwork installed 13 years ago. The sculpture is called digital DNA. It's made of digital keyboards. Artists believe the work is protected. The city has said the work gets damaged often and repairs are costly. (Published Monday, Feb 26, 2018)

An artist on Sunday staged a protest to try to save a sculpture in downtown Palo Alto. The city plans to tear down the artwork installed 13 years ago. See More