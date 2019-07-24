AFP/Getty Images File Image

A federal judge in San Francisco will hear arguments Wednesday morning on a bid by four refugee assistance groups for a temporary restraining order blocking a new rule that severely restricts asylum applications.

The rule was issued last week by the administration of President Donald Trump. It prohibits asylum applications at the southern border from people who passed through another country unless they sought and were refused asylum in the transit country.

U.S. District Judge Jon Tigar is presiding over the lawsuit filed by the Berkeley-based East Bay Sanctuary Covenant and other groups. They say the rule excludes almost all asylum seekers fleeing persecution in El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras, among other countries. They contend the measure violates the U.S. Immigration and Nationality Act as well as a federal administrative law.

Justice Department lawyers defending the rule contend it is justified as a policy decision to address the "overwhelming crush on our asylum system" at the southern border.

The hearing starts at 9:30 a.m. in Tigar's courtroom on the 19th floor of the Federal Building at 450 Golden Gate Ave., San Francisco.