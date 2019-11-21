Feds Offer $20,000 Reward in Deadly Orinda Shooting

ATF agents out of San Francisco assisted in arrests made last week in connection with a deadly shooting in Orinda on Halloween night. (Nov. 21, 2019)

Federal agents out of San Francisco late Thursday said they seized a gun connected to multiple shootings in the Bay Area during arrests they made in the deadly Halloween night shooting in Orinda.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms posted a tweet that also said it is offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the shooting at an Airbnb rental that left five dead during a party at the Lucille Way home.

It was not immediately clear whether the gun seizure occurred during arrests made last week or if the agency was referring to a new arrest.

Officers from multiple agencies, including the ATF, arrested five people on Oct. 14 during raids in four Bay Area cities.

Four of those people were released from custody Monday after the Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office declined to charge them.

Anyone with any information about the crime should contact ATF at 888-ATF-TIPS (888-283-8477) or by visiting www.reportit.com or through the mobile “reportit” app, available both on Google Play and the Apple App Store. All calls will remain confidential.