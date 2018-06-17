Female Reportedly Hit in Face With Skateboard at BART Station - NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x
San Francisco

San Francisco

The latest news from around San Francisco

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

Female Reportedly Hit in Face With Skateboard at BART Station

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published 6 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Meet California’s Most Exciting Thought-Leaders
    NBC Bay Area
    BART riders wait to board a train in this file image.

    A female was reportedly struck in the face with a skateboard while she was at the Embarcadero BART station Saturday afternoon, according to the transportation agency.

    The victim sustained minor injuries, according to BART.

    One suspect in the case was described as being a 19- or 20-year old man, 5 feet 7 inches tall, with a medium build and short, dark hair, according to BART. He was said to be wearing a black, puffy jacket.

    A second suspect who "tried to batter" the victim was described as being an older teenager, 5 feet 4 inches tall, with a skinny build. He was reportedly wearing a white shirt, blue hooded jacket, baggy, blue jeans, and a multi-colored baseball hat.

    Further information was not available.

    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices