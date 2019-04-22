Two men became entangled in a fist fight in the middle of Highway 101 in the South Bay Sunday evening. (Video credit: Mallery Petty)

A stretch of Highway 101 in the South Bay turned into a boxing ring Easter Sunday as two men traded blows during a fistfight on the gridlocked thoroughfare.

A 14-second clip posted on Reddit shows the two men grappling and throwing punches while cars either stop or creep along slowly. At one point during the brawl, one man fell to the pavement and was kicked at least twice by the other man.

What triggered the fight remained unclear Monday.

Mallery Petty, the woman who shot the video, said the fight broke out around 6 p.m. near the Bailey Avenue exit on the border of Morgan Hill and San Jose.

Before the melee erupted, Petty said, she saw a car behind her swerving in and out of traffic. As traffic slowed, the driver of that car abruptly stopped and put the vehicle in park, Petty said.

A driver in front of the vehicle that stopped saw what was happening and hopped out of his car, Petty said. The two men proceeded to square off in a fight that Petty estimated lasted about 60 seconds.

After being honked at by drivers stuck along the congested highway, the men jumped back in their cars and drove away, according to Petty.

Despite its bizarre nature, Petty wasn't necessarily surprised by what she witnessed.

"I think that it's kind of a normal thing in these parts," she said. "That's San Jose."

NBC Bay Area has reached out to the California Highway Patrol for more information.

