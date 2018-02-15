Finding the Right Kicker Now Becomes Important for Raiders

Giorgio Tavecchio kicked for the Raiders in 2017, but he could become a free agent in March. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

For now, the Raiders don’t have a kicker.

Oakland reportedly told longtime standout Sebastian Janikowski it will not offer him a deal for 2018. Janikowski’s contract expired after the 2017 season, in which he was on injured reserve and did not play. Also, Giorgio Tavecchio, who replaced Janikowski last season, was on a one-year deal and also could become a free agent in March.

So what’s next?

While Tavecchio had some great moments in 2017, he wasn’t as consistent as Janikowski. He missed five of his 21 field-goal attempts – including two between 30-39 yards and two between 40-49 yards – for a success rate of 76.2. That percentage ranked 28th in the NFL. By comparison, Janikowski’s career success rate is 80.4 percent. In his final three seasons kicking in silver and black, Janikowski made 82.9 percent (2016), 80.8 percent (2015) and 86.4 percent (2014).

As the Raiders head into 2018, it’s hard to believe they’ll go with Tavecchio again. Figure the Raiders will go a completely new direction in 2018, bringing in a veteran free agent or drafting or signing a rookie prospect that could provide stability over the next few seasons.

There likely will be several veterans available. The free-agent market is still to be determined, with most teams not yet deciding whether to offer new contracts to many incumbent kickers.

But the crop coming out of college appears promising.

Among the best is Daniel Carlson of Auburn, a big man (6-foot-4) with a big leg who made eight field goals of 50 or more yards the past two seasons and had a career long of 56.

Eddy Piniero of Florida also has entered the draft (a year early) and was 17-of-18 this past year for the Gators. The previous season he was 21-of-25 and gained a reputation for making late, clutch kicks. His longest field goal at Florida was 54 yards, but he once produced a video (before Florida) of making a 77-yard kick in practice.

Both Carlson or Piniero could be available from the fourth round on.

One complication to it all is longtime holder and punter Marquette King always has worked with left-footed kickers. He’ll have to adjust if the Raiders draft Piniero or Carlson, or bring in a right-footed veteran. But, he’d have the offseason to work on it.

The bottom line is, the Janikowski era is officially over, and the Raiders will need to move on. Their best course may be to find another young gem who can provide stability not just for 2018, but beyond.