Fire Wipes Out Several Greenhouses Near Morgan Hill

By Kris Sanchez

Published 2 hours ago

    Firefighters battled a destructive blaze that broke out at an an agricultural nursery near Morgan Hill early Tuesday morning.

    The flames scorched several greenhouses and at least one truck located along the 200 block of Richmond Avenue, which is located off of Monterey Road and south of Bailey Avenue.

    A Cal Fire battalion chief said he could see the flames from Highway 101 as crews made their way to the scene.

    Firefighters did find one building where it appeared as though someone was living, but that person was gone when firefighters arrived.

