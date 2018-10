More videos (1 of 9)

Link to this video

Fire Breaks Out at Warehouse Near Oakland Coliseum

UP NEXT

Fire officials are responding to a blaze at a one-story warehouse in Oakland on Wednesday morning.

Oakland Firefighters say they've received reports of multiple downed power lines. Heavy smoke and flames can be seen behind the Oakland Coliseum, coming out of a warehouse.

No other information was immediately available.

Refresh this page for more on this breaking news story.