A fire was reported Tuesday morning at a building along San Francisco's Market St, fire officials said.

The fire was reported at 9:17 a.m. on the 1019 block of Market St. The address traces back to the headquarters of the software company Zendesk.

Mulitple Muni bus lines as well as the San Francisco Municipal Railway's F-Market streetcar line are being affected.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.