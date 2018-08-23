Fire Burning Near Tesla Plant in Fremont

A structure fire was burning in Fremont near the Tesla plant Thursday, sending black smoke billowing skyward. (Published 16 minutes ago)

The fire started in a cardboard pile and threatened a nearby structure, according to the Fremont Fire Department. It also sparked a brush fire, officials said.

Firefighters were expected to remain on the scene for hours into Thursday night for cleanup, and inspectors also were called to the scene, fire officials said.

No injuries were reported.

No further details were immediately available.