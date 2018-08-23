Fire Burning Near Tesla Plant in Fremont - NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x
East Bay

East Bay

The latest news from around the East Bay

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

Fire Burning Near Tesla Plant in Fremont

By Stephen Ellison

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 15 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Fire Burning Near Tesla Plant in Fremont

    A structure fire was burning in Fremont near the Tesla plant Thursday, sending black smoke billowing skyward. (Published 16 minutes ago)

    A structure fire was burning in Fremont near the Tesla plant Thursday, sending black smoke billowing skyward.

    The fire started in a cardboard pile and threatened a nearby structure, according to the Fremont Fire Department. It also sparked a brush fire, officials said.

    Firefighters were expected to remain on the scene for hours into Thursday night for cleanup, and inspectors also were called to the scene, fire officials said.

    No injuries were reported.

    No further details were immediately available.

    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices