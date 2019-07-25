Fire Investigation at Oakland Building Under Construction

A fire at a three-story multi-family dwelling under construction in Oakland is under investigation. Pete Suratos reports.

A fire at a three-story multi-family dwelling under construction in Oakland is under investigation.

The two-alarm blaze occurred around 10 p.m. Thursday on Stanford Avenue, near Lowell Street. When fire crews arrived, smoke and fire was coming from the front of the structure.

No injuries are reported in the fire and officials said no civilians were in the area during the blaze.

Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives agents are also expected to arrive on scene Friday and investigate the fire.

North Oakland Fire Burns Building Under Construction

The area is no stranger to construction fires.

In 2016 and 2017, a construction site on the Oakland-Emeryville border went up in flames twice during a 10-month period.

Also in 2017, a four-alarm construction site fire erupted on Valdez Street in Oakland. The building was set to be a mixed-use project of homes and retail space.