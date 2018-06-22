A grass fire burning in the Bernal Heights neighborhood in San Francisco just off I-280 has injured at least one person and damaged one building.
San Francisco Fire Deparment crews were evacuating the 800 block of Ellsworth.
The fire was reported in the 700 block of Bernal Heights.
No other information was immediately available.
