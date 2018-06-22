2-Alarm Grass Fire Burning in Bernal Heights Neighborhood in San Francisco - NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x

2-Alarm Grass Fire Burning in Bernal Heights Neighborhood in San Francisco

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published 45 minutes ago | Updated 25 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Live Video Tech Gala

    A grass fire burning in the Bernal Heights neighborhood in San Francisco just off I-280 has injured at least one person and damaged one building.

    San Francisco Fire Deparment crews were evacuating the 800 block of Ellsworth.

    The fire was reported in the 700 block of Bernal Heights.

    No other information was immediately available.

    Stay tuned for updates on this breaking news story.

    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices