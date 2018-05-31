Fire Ignites at California Teachers Association Building in San Jose - NBC Bay Area
Fire Ignites at California Teachers Association Building in San Jose

By Kris Sanchez

Published 55 minutes ago

    NBC Bay Area
    Firefighters battle a blaze that broke out at a California Teachers Association building in San Jose. (May 31, 2018)

    Firefighters on Thursday managed to control a blaze that broke out at a California Teachers Association building in San Jose, according to the city's fire department.

    The fire, which was reported just after 2 a.m., ignited at the single-story commercial office building located at 888 S. Capitol Ave., Capt. Jesse Allread said.

    It took firefighters roughly 30 minutes to bring the blaze under control, Allread said. No injuries were reported.

    It is not yet clear where exactly the fire sparked and what caused it to ignite, according to Allread.

    An investigation is underway.

