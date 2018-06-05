Destroyed car at the site of a fire at the AutoNation Acura of Stevens Creek car dealership in Santa Clara. (June 5, 2018)

A fire ignited at a car dealership in Santa Clara Tuesday morning, engulfing the dealership's service bay area and pumping thick, black smoke above the South Bay city.

No injuries were reported, Santa Clara Fire Chief Bill Kelly said, but at least one vehicle in the service area at the AutoNation Acura of Stevens Creek car dealership was destroyed by the three-alarm blaze, which also wiped out the structure's roof.

The fire at 4747 Stevens Creek Blvd. was reported at 6:23 a.m., Kelly said. Arriving firefighters encountered heavy smoke and initially went inside to fight the flames, but they later retreated to a defensive position.

It is not yet clear exactly how cars were inside the service area at the time of the fire. Aerial footage captured at least one charred vehicle.

Thanks to "aggressive firefighting" and a wall dividing the service area from the main area of the dealership, crews were able to keep the blaze from spreading beyond the service bay, Kelly said.

Firefighters do not know at this time what sparked the blaze. An investigation is ongoing.

Further information was not available.