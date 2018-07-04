Firefighters put out a fire at a middle school in Pleasanton Tuesday night with no reported injuries, fire officials said Wednesday.

Harvest Park Middle School was closed and unoccupied at 10:36 p.m. when the Livermore-Pleasanton Fire Department responded to a report of a fire alarm at the school at 4900 Valley Ave., according to fire officials.

The fire started in the school library in the middle of campus, fire officials said. Firefighters got the fire under control around 11 p.m.

The library sustained major damage to the attic, and the fire breached the roof over a section of the building.

There was also smoke and water damage to many of the building's contents, according to the fire department.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, and an estimate of the damage caused by the blaze was not immediately available.