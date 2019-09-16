Power Line Causes Major Delay at South Hayward BART Station - NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x
East Bay

East Bay

The latest news from around the East Bay

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

Power Line Causes Major Delay at South Hayward BART Station

By Stephen Ellison

Published 36 minutes ago | Updated 3 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Power Line Causes Major Delay at South Hayward BART Station
    NBC Bay Area
    Aerial view where power lines were compromised near BART tracks in Hayward.

    BART was experiencing a major delay at its South Hayward station Monday evening due to a compromised power line, the agency said.

    The Hayward Fire Department requested power off on both tracks near South Hayward because of needed repairs on a compromised line at an area near the station, BART said.

    BART was turning trains back at Hayward.

    PG&E secured the compromised line at about 6:15 p.m., and power was subsequently restored to the South Hayward station, BART said.

    Residual delays were expected throughout the evening commute, BART said.

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices