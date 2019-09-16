Power Line Causes Major Delay at South Hayward BART Station

BART was experiencing a major delay at its South Hayward station Monday evening due to a compromised power line, the agency said.
The Hayward Fire Department requested power off on both tracks near South Hayward because of needed repairs on a compromised line at an area near the station, BART said.
BART was turning trains back at Hayward.
PG&E secured the compromised line at about 6:15 p.m., and power was subsequently restored to the South Hayward station, BART said.
Residual delays were expected throughout the evening commute, BART said.