Power Line Causes Major Delay at South Hayward BART Station

Aerial view where power lines were compromised near BART tracks in Hayward.

BART was experiencing a major delay at its South Hayward station Monday evening due to a compromised power line, the agency said.

The Hayward Fire Department requested power off on both tracks near South Hayward because of needed repairs on a compromised line at an area near the station, BART said.

BART was turning trains back at Hayward.

PG&E secured the compromised line at about 6:15 p.m., and power was subsequently restored to the South Hayward station, BART said.

Residual delays were expected throughout the evening commute, BART said.