Fire Chars 15 Acres on Side of Highway 4 in Concord - NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x
East Bay

East Bay

The latest news from around the East Bay

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

Fire Chars 15 Acres on Side of Highway 4 in Concord

By Bay City News

Published 24 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Fire Chars 15 Acres on Side of Highway 4 in Concord
    NBC Bay Area
    A fire on the side of Highway 4 in Concord charred about 15 acres Thursday. (June 6, 2019)

    Crews stopped forward progress on a 15-acre fire on the side of eastbound Highway 4 in Concord on Thursday afternoon, according to the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District.

    The blaze was reported at 1:09 p.m. alongside Highway 4 just east of Willow Pass Road.

    The forward progress had been stopped about an hour later, but fire crews remain at the scene, and the blaze reportedly was 75% contained as of Thursday evening.

    County fire officials wrote on Twitter that the blaze is the largest of the season to date and "an early indicator of what is to come with Red Flag conditions this weekend."

    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices