Evacuations Ordered Due to Fire in Contra Costa County
DEVELOPING: 
PG&E Power Safety Shutoffs Underway
East Bay

The latest news from around the East Bay

Evacuations Ordered Due to Fire in Contra Costa County

By Bay City News and NBC Bay Area Staff

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 2 minutes ago

    NBC Bay Area
    A fast-moving fire in Moraga has led to evacuation orders in the Sanders Ranch area.

    Evacuation orders are in effect in the Sanders Ranch area of Moraga due to a fast-moving fire in Contra Costa County. 

    The Merrill Fire, burning in the hills of Moraga, has burned 50-60 acres with zero containment early Thursday morning and has forced evacuations of at least one neighborhood, according to police and fire officials.

    The fire was first reported at 12:54 a.m. near 46 Merrill Circle North and off Sanders Ranch Road, Contra Costa County Fire Protection District Fire Captain George Laing said. It is burning south of St. Mary's College but the university doesn't appear to be threatened at this time.

    Moraga police have issued evacuation orders for the Sanders Ranch neighborhood. Residents along Sanders Ranch Road, Merrill Drive and Harrington road should evacuate immediately to St. Monica's Church at 1001 Camino Pablo.

    Residents are advised to only take essential items, only what you can carry with you, to lock windows/doors when leaving and to keep pets on leashes.

    Anyone who can't leave their home without assistance is asked to call 911.

    Fire officials have set up a command post at Sanders Ranch Road and Merrill Drive. 

    No other information was immediately available.

    This is a developing situation, check back for updates.

