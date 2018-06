NBCDFW.com File image.

The Benicia Fire Department battled a three-alarm grass fire off Interstate Highway 780 Thursday evening.

Flames broke out around 6:45 p.m. and burnt between Glen Cove Road and Benicia State Park before they were contained with the assiatance of the Vallejo Fire Department and the Fairfield Fire Department.

Though homes were threatened, there were no reports of damages to structures or injuries.

No additional information was immediately available.