Firefighter Injured 3-Alarm Blaze at Pleasant Hill Homes

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 3 minutes ago

    A firefighter was injured Sunday evening while battling a three-alarm house fire in Pleasant Hill, according to the Contra Costa County Fire District.

    The fire, first reported just after 5 p.m., was burning a home in the 10 block of Old Rodgers Ranch Court and spread to a second home, fire officials said. It was upgraded from a two-alarm blaze later Sunday.

    The hurt firefighter was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

    No further details were immediately available.

