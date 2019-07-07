Firefighter Injured 3-Alarm Blaze at Pleasant Hill Homes

A firefighter was injured Sunday evening while battling a three-alarm house fire in Pleasant Hill, according to the Contra Costa County Fire District.

The fire, first reported just after 5 p.m., was burning a home in the 10 block of Old Rodgers Ranch Court and spread to a second home, fire officials said. It was upgraded from a two-alarm blaze later Sunday.

The hurt firefighter was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

No further details were immediately available.