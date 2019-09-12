Fire crews on Thursday responded to a report of a burn victim in Concord in what was a possible assault, according to the Contra Costa Fire District.

The report came in at about 2:20 p.m., along with the request for an air ambulance to the 1100 block of Meadow Lane, fire officials said.

Police spokesman Cpl. David Petty said a 39-year-old man "was a party to a disturbance and inadvertently spilled gas on himself."

"The gas was subsequently lit and ignited and he suffered some severe, non-life-threatening burns," Petty said.

The man was flown to the burn center at the UC Davis Medical Center in Sacramento.