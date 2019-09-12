Fire Crews, Police Respond to Burn Victim in Concord: FD - NBC Bay Area
Fire Crews, Police Respond to Burn Victim in Concord: FD

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 8 minutes ago

    A burn victim is airlifted in Concord Thursday. (Sept. 12, 2019)

    Fire crews on Thursday responded to a report of a burn victim in Concord in what was a possible assault, according to the Contra Costa Fire District.

    The report came in at about 2:20 p.m., along with the request for an air ambulance to the 1100 block of Meadow Lane, fire officials said.

    Police spokesman Cpl. David Petty said a 39-year-old man "was a party to a disturbance and inadvertently spilled gas on himself."

    "The gas was subsequently lit and ignited and he suffered some severe, non-life-threatening burns," Petty said.

    The man was flown to the burn center at the UC Davis Medical Center in Sacramento.

