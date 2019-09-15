Fire Destroys Detached Garage at San Jose Home - NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x
Fire Destroys Detached Garage at San Jose Home

By NBC Bay Area

Published 41 minutes ago | Updated 33 minutes ago

    @sliccardo / Twitter
    Firefighters in San Jose knocked down a structure fire that destroyed a detached garage (inset) Sunday. (Sept. 15, 2019)

    A fire destroyed a detached garage and damaged two parked cars Sunday afternoon in a neighborhood just northeast of downtown San Jose, according to fire department officials.

    The fire started at about 12:30 p.m. at a property on 16th Street near Washington Street, fire officials said. Flames also did some damage to the house next door and a couple of properties on 15th Street.

    Fire crews had control of the blaze by about 1:30 p.m., officials said.

    Mayor Sam Liccardo was at the scene and praised firefighters as well as neighbors who rushed into a home to evacuate some pets.

    No injuries were reported.

    It was not clear how the fire started.

