Fire Forces Evacuation at Americas Best Value Inn in Hayward

Fire at America's Value Inn in Hayward Causes Evacuation

A fire caused more than 30 people to evacuate a motel in Hayward early Thursday morning.

The fire destroyed two rooms at Americas Best Value Inn on Whipple Road. There was no injury, according to Hayward Fire.



One customer, John Lawson, said he heard a window blow out then the fire alarm went off and people started to evacuate.

Hayward Fire investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire that started in a second floor room, according to Fire Chief Garrett Contreras.

The fire was under control in 30 minutes.

