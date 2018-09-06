Fire Insurance Canceled for Homeowners in Oakland

A growing number of home owners are getting notices from their insurance companies claiming their homeowners’ policy is not being renewed because their properties pose an unacceptable risk of wildfire.

"I can't believe someone can make this decision without inspection of the area," said Fred Perkins from Oakland Hills.

Perkins received the notice last month. He moved into his home more than a decade after the devastating 1991 Oakland Hills fire.

As Perkins searches for a new policy, the state insurance commissioner’s office said it’s hearing from people state-wide who are facing the same cancelation.

With destructive fires sweeping the state, the commissioner is urging lawmakers to establish laws that will improve fire insurance availability.