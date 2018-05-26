No Cause Yet for Blaze Near Oakland Coliseum: Fire Chief - NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x
East Bay

East Bay

The latest news from around the East Bay

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

No Cause Yet for Blaze Near Oakland Coliseum: Fire Chief

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published at 11:07 PM PDT on May 25, 2018 | Updated 17 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Fire Near Oakland Coliseum

    A fire broke out near the Oakland Coliseum Friday night at the intersection of Hegenberger and San Leandro.

    (Published Friday, May 25, 2018)

    A small fire with no apparent cause left some commuters stranded near the Oakland Coliseum Friday, unable to leave through BART after the Oakland A's game and Paul Simon concert.

    The fire was reported at 10:41 p.m. near Hegenberger Road and San Leandro Street at ABC Roofing inside of a secure area, according to Oakland Fire Battalion Chief Dino Torres. 

    Roofing materials, insulation and foam panels burned inside the store but investigators have not found the cause of the fire, Torres said. There were no injuries.

    The pedestrian bridge leading to BART was temporarily closed and crowds leaving the A's game and post-game "Star Wars" fireworks show, as well as concert-goers, were left waiting until officials cleared the scene.

    No other details were immediately available.


    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices