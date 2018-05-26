No Cause Yet for Blaze Near Oakland Coliseum: Fire Chief

A fire broke out near the Oakland Coliseum Friday night at the intersection of Hegenberger and San Leandro.

A small fire with no apparent cause left some commuters stranded near the Oakland Coliseum Friday, unable to leave through BART after the Oakland A's game and Paul Simon concert.

The fire was reported at 10:41 p.m. near Hegenberger Road and San Leandro Street at ABC Roofing inside of a secure area, according to Oakland Fire Battalion Chief Dino Torres.

Roofing materials, insulation and foam panels burned inside the store but investigators have not found the cause of the fire, Torres said. There were no injuries.

The pedestrian bridge leading to BART was temporarily closed and crowds leaving the A's game and post-game "Star Wars" fireworks show, as well as concert-goers, were left waiting until officials cleared the scene.

No other details were immediately available.



