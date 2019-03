Investigators were working at the scene of a fire at a strip mall in Sunnyvale Wednesday morning. Thom Jensen reports.

Investigators were working at the scene of a fire at a strip mall in Sunnyvale Wednesday morning.

The blaze broke out in the 600 block of E. Evelyn Avenue.

A fire official said there was an arson fire at the location two years ago.

Further information was not immediately available.