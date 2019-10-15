Fire Burns at Refinery in Contra Costa County - NBC Bay Area
BREAKING: 
Refinery Fire in Contra Costa County
East Bay

East Bay

Fire Burns at Refinery in Contra Costa County

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published 29 minutes ago

    A fire is burning at a refinery in Contra Costa County Tuesday afternoon.

    Contra Costa County's Community Warning System reports that the blaze is burning at NuStar Energy, which is located at 90 San Pablo Ave. in Crockett. 

    People in the area have been asked to shelter in place. They are encouraged to stay inside and keep their windows and doors closed.

    The fire has sent a large plume of black smoke into the air that can be seen for miles.

    Further information was not immediately available.

    This is a developing news story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

