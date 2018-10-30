Fire at South San Francisco House Displaces 8 People - NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x
Peninsula

Peninsula

The latest news from around the Peninsula

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

Fire at South San Francisco House Displaces 8 People

The house along Fairway Drive suffered extensive damage

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Fire at South San Francisco House Displaces 8 People

    A fire broke out a house in South San Francisco house early Tuesday, leaving eight people displaced, according to a fire official.

    (Published 26 minutes ago)

    A fire broke out a house in South San Francisco house early Tuesday, leaving eight people displaced, according to a fire official.

    Firefighters responded around 12:45 a.m. to the home along the 300 block of Fairway Drive, according to a battalion chief.

    The house suffered extensive damage, the battalion chief said.

    Five adults and three children displaced by the blaze are being assisted by the Red Cross, according to the battalion chief.

    Power lines behind the house caused problems for crews trying to douse the flames, the battalion chief said.

    The cause of the fire is under investigation.

    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices