It was a close call for some homeowners in San Jose after a fire swept through their backyards. Sharon Katsuda reports for Today in the Bay on Monday, September 2, 2019.

Fire Spreads to Backyards of Homes in San Jose

A fire broke out and spread to surrounding backyards of other homes early Monday morning in San Jose, authorities said.

According to the San Jose Fire Department, the fire originated on the 600 block in San Jose and spread along the 12th and 13th streets affecting several backyards.

No injuries were reported, and authorities continue to investigate the cause of the fire.