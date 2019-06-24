Fire Station Opening in Lafayette Delayed Until Aug. 1

The opening an East Bay fire station that was originally scheduled for May 1 has been delayed until Aug. 1, according to the Contra Costa Fire District.

The staff for Fire Station 16 in Lafayette has been operating out of Station 15, just across the freeway, since May 1, ConFire spokesman Steve Hill said.

There are 3 reasons for the delay, Hill said: All the rain in the area over the winter and spring; at one point, the contractor installed the wrong electrical panel; and PG&E tentatively approved the plans but later asked the department to make some changes.

All the PG&E issues have been resolved, Hill said.

The delay is causing frustration for residents and Supervisor Candace Anderson, who represents them.

"I would have hoped that PG&E would have done everything in their power to get a fire station in a high fire danger area up and running to protect the community," Anderson said.

The community has been without Station 16 for six years after it closed due to earthquake damage.