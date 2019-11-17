PG&E says a wind event forecast for Wednesday could prompt more power shutoffs, including in some areas of the North Bay. (Nov. 17, 2019)

PG&E is monitoring a potentially strong wind event in the forecast for Wednesday that could prompt another Public Safety Power Shutoff in some areas, the utility said Sunday.

With high offshore winds and low humidity in the weather forecast, PG&E said a power shutoff is possible for some customers in the Sierra Foothills, North Valley and North Bay.

The National Weather Service has issued a Fire Weather Watch for Tuesday night through Thursday morning in the North Bay mountains, East Bay hills and the Diablo Range.

The weather service is forecasting north to northeast winds of 20-30 mph, with gusts up to 35-45 mph in those areas. Isolated gusts on some peaks could reach up to 60 mph, the NWS said.

The winds combined with humidity levels dropping to 10% to 20% in some of those areas increases the fire danger, and any fires that develop could spread quickly, the weather service said.

