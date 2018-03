Firefighters on Sunday battled a blaze that ignited at a commercial building in Vallejo.

The fire ignited just before 5 a.m. along the 100 block of Corporate Place, officials said.

Five people living in an apartment inside the building were able to escape unharmed, according to officials.

It is not clear what caused the fire.

Further information was not available.