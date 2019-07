A PG&E camera shows plumes of smoke seen from a brush fire in Lake Berryessa in Napa County. (July 22, 2019)

Firefighters were battling a brush fire near Lake Berryessa in Napa County that prompted evacuations Monday afternoon, officials said.

The so-called Canyon Fire had burned about 10 acres east of St. Helena, Cal Fire said.

The blaze prompted evacuations on the south side of Highway 128 in the 6500-7000 block of Wragg Canyon Road, the Napa County Sheriff's Office said.

Highway 128 is closed from Markley Cove to Wragg Canyon Road, the California Highway Patrol said.