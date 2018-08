A fire outside of Healdsburg prompted mandatory evacuations on Thursday afternoon. (Aug. 16, 2018)

A wildland fire just outside of Healdsburg prompted mandatory evacuations Thursday afternoon, Cal Fire officials said.

Firefighters said the blaze has burned 5-10 acres and is moving at a moderate rate of speed. A mandatory evacuation was ordered for Madrona Knolls Road and everyone who had to leave the area self evacuated, officials said.

Structures are also threatened by the fire.

No other information was immediately available.