Firefighters Battle 'Ink Fire' Burning Northeast of Calistoga

Firefighting crews from Cal Fire-Napa County Fire are battling a vegetation fire which as of 4:45 p.m. Saturday had burned about 25 acres off of Pope Valley Road six miles northeast of Calistoga, firefighters reported on social media.

Dubbed the "Ink Fire," it was first reported about 2:35 p.m. Saturday. The blaze, as of 4:45 p.m., was no longer spreading, firefighters said.

No other information about the wildfire was available late Saturday afternoon.

Pacific Gas and Electric had turned power off at about 6:15 a.m. Saturday to areas of unincorporated Napa County near Lake Berryessa deemed at high fire risk spurred by high temperatures, winds and dry fuel. The site of the Ink Fire is about 10 miles northwest of the Spanish Flat Resort on Lake Berryessa.