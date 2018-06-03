Firefighters Battling Blaze at Landfill in South San Jose - NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x
Firefighters Battling Blaze at Landfill in South San Jose

By Stephen Ellison

Published 36 minutes ago | Updated 2 minutes ago

    NBC Bay Area
    Smoke billows from a fire burning in San Jose. (June 3, 2018)

    Firefighters responded to a brush fire Sunday at a landfill near Almaden Quicksilver Park in South San Jose.

    A little after 4 p.m., the San Jose Fire Department responded to the blaze, which had burned about a half-acre of refuse and some vegetation in the area of Hicks Road, fire officials said.

    The fire, which was under containment but still burning, ignited at the Waste Management Rubbish Disposal facility at 15999 Guadalupe Mines Road, officials said.

    Santa Clara County firefighters also responded to the scene with two water tenders, at the request of SJFD crews.

    Firefighters likely would remain at the scene for a few hours as garbage fires tend to somlder and reignite, San Jose fire officials said.

    The cause of the fire is under investigation.

    No further details were available.

