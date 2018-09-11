Firefighters are responding Tuesday afternoon to a four-alarm brush fire in the area of Grizzly Island Road in Suisun City, officials say.
Authorities are asking the public to avoid the area.
No other information was immediately available.
Fire personnel are responding to and addressing a large brush fire in the area of Grizzly Island. Please avoid the area if possible, so that all of the necessary resources can get where they are need. Thank you for your assistance.
