4-Alarm Brush Fire in Area of Grizzly Island in Suisun City

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 35 minutes ago

    Firefighters battle a four-alarm brush fire in Suisun City. (Sept. 11, 2018)

    Firefighters are responding Tuesday afternoon to a four-alarm brush fire in the area of Grizzly Island Road in Suisun City, officials say.

    Authorities are asking the public to avoid the area.

    No other information was immediately available.

