The San Jose Fire Department put out flames spotted at Allure Coffee Shop at 1915 Alum Rock Ave. around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday. (Jan. 9, 2019)

The San Jose Fire Department put out a two-alarm fire at a coffee shop in San Jose early Wednesday morning.

Flames were first spotted at Allure Coffee Shop at 1915 Alum Rock Ave. around 12:30 a.m. and a single-alarm fire was reported.

Officials called for a second alarm because of concerns the flames would spread down the strip mall.

No damages have been reported in the surrounding area and officials continue investigating the cause.

No additional information was immediately available.