Homes Damaged in 3-Alarm Fire in San Jose

One home was gutted and another badly damaged in a three-alarm fire Wednesday afternoon in San Jose. Scott Budman reports.

A fire jumped from one house to another in San Jose Wednesday afternoon and forced two families out of their homes.

The three-alarm blaze broke out around 1:30 p.m. on the 4900 block of Berkeland Court, just east of Highway 101 and near Coyote Creek. It was fueled by a a gas line in between the two houses.

A neighbor noticed the flames and quicly ran to one of the homes where a mother was trying to get out with her daughter.

The mom, Judy Campbell, said everyone is safe, but they will not be able to move back in for a while.

"This is just devastating," she said. "We've been here 19 years. I know it's just a house, but it's our home."

The other home damaged in the blaze was unoccupied at the time of the fire.