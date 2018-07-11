Homes Damaged in 3-Alarm Fire in San Jose - NBC Bay Area
Homes Damaged in 3-Alarm Fire in San Jose

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published at 2:03 PM PDT on Jul 11, 2018 | Updated at 2:54 PM PDT on Jul 11, 2018

    One home was gutted and another badly damaged in a three-alarm fire Wednesday afternoon in San Jose. Scott Budman reports.

    A fire jumped from one house to another in San Jose Wednesday afternoon and forced two families out of their homes.

    The three-alarm blaze broke out around 1:30 p.m. on the 4900 block of Berkeland Court, just east of Highway 101 and near Coyote Creek. It was fueled by a a gas line in between the two houses.

    A neighbor noticed the flames and quicly ran to one of the homes where a mother was trying to get out with her daughter.

    The mom, Judy Campbell, said everyone is safe, but they will not be able to move back in for a while.

    "This is just devastating," she said. "We've been here 19 years. I know it's just a house, but it's our home."

    The other home damaged in the blaze was unoccupied at the time of the fire.

