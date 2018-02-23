Firefighters Responding to Fire in Oakland

Emergency crews are responding to a fire in Oakland.
The blaze is reported in the area of 1449 Miller Avenue, just east of Interstate 880.
Thick, black smoke can be seen across the area.
No other information was immediately available.
|Country
|Total
|1
Norway
|13
|14
|10
|37
|2
Canada
|10
|8
|9
|27
|3
Germany
|13
|7
|6
|26
Emergency crews are responding to a fire in Oakland.
The blaze is reported in the area of 1449 Miller Avenue, just east of Interstate 880.
Thick, black smoke can be seen across the area.
No other information was immediately available.